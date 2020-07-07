I am disappointed in the Mayor, City Council and Ann Turner, as editor of the Gillette News Record. Shay Lundvall is an individual of impeccable moral character. Can he make a mistake in judgment? The answer is a simple “yes.”
What happened to apologies and the acceptance of the apology? Didn’t Jesus say “He who is without sin, cast the first stone?” He quietly wrote that message in the sand. He didn’t threaten to publicly embarrass and punish the guilty party.
