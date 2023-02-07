It takes two to make a baby, and yet Wyoming legislators want to enact laws regulating only the woman’s responsibilities related to pregnancy, childbirth and childcare. That needs to stop.
If laws are enacted to force women (many who are ill-prepared to be mothers) to have babies once an egg and sperm cell unite, it’s time to make laws requiring all men to be DNA tested. Then, once a baby is born and a DNA match is made, that father should be required by law to either rear the child or pay in full for its care and welfare until the child reaches adulthood.
