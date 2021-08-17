Being an out-of-towner but spending every day at the Country Fair supporting grandchildren, I have one big concern. It regards Animal Sale Day, and I watched the whole thing.
It’s very apparent that some people in town are buying names instead of animals. Do you all not realize that every 4-H or FFA child deserves approximately the same price per pound? They all supposedly worked as hard on each animal as any other child.
