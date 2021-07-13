When I think of the Gillette College, I think of opportunity. Opportunity for our young people to further their education at a much reduced cost, opportunity to meet young people coming from all parts of the world to further their education, opportunity to educate them on our agriculture, mining and energy development, opportunity to tailor curriculum to meet the needs of our local industries, and opportunity for those needing education for a career change.
Now through the hard work and dedication of so many in our community, we have the opportunity to gain local control and local leadership for our college. Yes, there will be additional cost through a local tax to do so, but I, for one, am willing to support this investment into our future.
