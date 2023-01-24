Dear Editor,
Over the past year and a half, many of our town and county’s populous have become extremely embarrassed by our public “hot” topics, causing concern for our town’s positive and welcoming reputation of the past apparently. Besides the horrendous library issues bringing unfavorable local and national attention, now the magnifying glass reveals even more intolerance, prejudice, discrimination, fear mongering and worse. Irresponsible remarks regarding Guatemalans landing at the airport and possibly being refugees were made by Rep. John Bear in a legislative meeting in Cheyenne this week. His comments fuel the imaginary, antiquated and irrational world of not only himself, but also his cronies, both in and out of politics. We who oppose these antics and agendas have learned, progressed, matured and become accepting of people. For our society and society, it is progress. Diversity is base and good for our country and for humanity.
