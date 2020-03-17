In the last two weeks, we had reason to use the Emergency Room at the hospital two times within eight days. We were there in the late afternoon and the second visit was during the night.
On both occasions we found the entire staff to be courteous, caring, compassionate and efficient. The health care given to my husband was excellent.
