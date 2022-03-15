House Speaker Nancy Pelosi now proposes we fund law enforcement and stop buying oil from Russia. The absolute Democrat U-turns start to roll in, as dozens of others soon will. “Brain-dead” Biden said in his State of the Union that we should NOW start with border security, as the American people suffer at his utter incompetence.
Sorry you global-idiot-socialist-dipsticks, too-late. Now, even the Democratic base as well as the rest of us know you sell out American jobs for money, our values for power, our dignity for pompous position on the world stage, our children and grandchildren for generations for their future lives and earnings, as you rule from unconstitutional perches shown by the China-pandemic.
(2) comments
Don't forget the Rhinos in the Wyoming House and Senate. Be sure to check your reps ACU ratings. They will open your eyes.
Oh Brad, so sorry to hear you ran out of your happy pills or lost your security blankie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.