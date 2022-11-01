Nathan McLeland is the right choice to be our next Mayor. I’ve known Nathan since he was a child and worked closely with Nathan at M&K Oil Company for five years. I can tell you that he is invested in whatever he chooses to take on. His commitment to a project when we worked together was impressive. He would study what needed to be done and then committed his time and effort until the task was completed. Determination and follow through like this is what we need in a Mayor.
With the continued success of M&K, it is obvious that Nathan’s leadership at running the company shows he is accomplished at handling large investments, directing both field and office personnel and dealing effectively with stakeholders. This is not unlike what an effective Mayor will need to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.