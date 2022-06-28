What has happened to the common sense, good will to your fellow citizens, and just general live and let live values we used to have as citizens of Gillette, WY? I was forwarded a very disturbing email on Friday that originated with someone who accused the library staff of “fondling children at Campbell County Public Library events.” I watched the County Commissioners meeting a few days ago when Susan Sisti let loose with her rant about the new ALA president being a ”Marxist lesbian,” and therefore our library is contaminated with people whose entire agenda is to hurt children. I believe the only time Susan Sisti has ever set foot in the library is to rummage through teen books looking for any bit of information that she can twist into a perverse narrative of pedophilia. These people claim to be good Christians, always quoting scripture, yet they do not seem to believe basic Christian values. Kevin Bennett even tries to look like Jesus, what’s up with that?
The library is staffed by wonderful, caring people who went to college to study library sciences. They are experienced, they love books and children. We as a community owe it to them to support them, not vilify them because of misguided QAnon conspiracy theories and ignorance. The County Commissioners owe it to them to stop second guessing and micromanaging everything they do. The excuse you use to withhold the 1% money is lack of transparency about a bunch of books that were thrown away. This is nonsense. The real reason is because of the controversy over LGBTQ books and books on sex education in the teen section egged on by the continual ranting of certain people. If you can’t govern responsibly in the best interests of the entire community you should not be there. These people are a sad, angry minority and they are giving legitimate religion a bad name.
