It’s often said that “home is where the heart is.” Though I can’t speak to the accuracy of this statement on the whole I can, at least, attest to it in part. It’s been over nine years since my family and I left Wyoming, but we still enjoy reading the Wyoming news as often as we can.
I was greatly surprised to learn that the Campbell County Health (CCH) board of trustees recently stated that they will not be requiring their employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. In doing so, I feel they are demonstrating not only their competence in effective risk management and critical thinking, but also their sincere commitment to their staff and the community they serve.
