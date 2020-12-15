Last week’s cartoon showed a “Democrat” with a spiked baseball bat supposedly making nice after the Biden/Harris victory. What is the purpose of this deliberately false portrayal?
We Campbell County Democrats are not the ones claiming to be “pro-life” while arming themselves to the teeth and touting “no mask, no fear” regarding COVID. In fact, your editor recently interviewed our chair who bent over backwards in his efforts to be conciliatory and fair-minded toward the dominating local party. Oh and we don’t swipe signs, unlike whoever delivered our BH sign up to the NW Park trash can overnight last Wednesday.
