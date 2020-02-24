I was gob-smacked to read of Governor Gordon’s proposed legislation to buy a billion acres of land and 4 million acres of minerals in southern Wyoming.
Under normal conditions this enormous purchase would be astonishing. Many questions would arise. Why are we just now hearing about it when media report the deal has been in the works for a while? Why hasn’t there been an opportunity for the public to review the details and comment? How does the state intend to manage this vast and checkered property? Who will manage it and according to what legal arrangements? Are the lands intended for multiple use or are they intended only for assumed mineral revenue generation? Would the public be involved or informed at all about land-use decisions or regulations?
