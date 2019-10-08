We have had great experiences in Gillette when we have traveled there the past several years for football at all levels, but we were appalled by the poor sportsmanship displayed by some of the Thunder Basin students last Friday after the varsity game.

Many of them came onto the field as the players and coaches were lined up to shake hands and came to within 10 yards of the players, taunting and singing “hey hey hey, goodbye.”

Wow. Someone from Casper, and a supporter of Natrona County High School, complaining about poor sportsmanship. How ironic.


