Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Snow and windy conditions this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
We have had great experiences in Gillette when we have traveled there the past several years for football at all levels, but we were appalled by the poor sportsmanship displayed by some of the Thunder Basin students last Friday after the varsity game.
Many of them came onto the field as the players and coaches were lined up to shake hands and came to within 10 yards of the players, taunting and singing “hey hey hey, goodbye.”
(1) comment
Wow. Someone from Casper, and a supporter of Natrona County High School, complaining about poor sportsmanship. How ironic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.