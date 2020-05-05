The nice ladies from Gillette Reproductive Health replied on April 28 to a News Record article of April 23. The article concerned cuts by our Campbell County Commissioners to local agencies and focused on Gillette Reproductive Health, and concern about abortion referrals.
Abortion is rightfully controversial. As a birth control solution, it is especially debatable. It would not be hard to find faults and careful wording in the ladies’ response letter, i.e., not, no referrals but “no medical referrals” and “has never provided abortion services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.