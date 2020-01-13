After emptying my “News Bunker” Of News Records, I carefully went through them all, and chose this –out of hundreds- to respond to.
This one is serious though, in response to “It’s good to give” about Hendrick Gerrits, one of the best boys I have ever known, with a heart the size of Texas. Not only as a student, but as a neighbor and best friend to my son Nick, for this is one great family to grace these Wyoming skies - in my book. Now don’t get carried away, some people may not like my opinions, and in most cases, seldom will I “write a page on” in this “NR” venue, unless I believe in them, and so I do in this case. Please, just call me “sentimental!”
