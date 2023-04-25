If you are like me, and you have sat through our County Commission meetings, you have heard one or more Commissioners speak about safeguarding our tax dollars. I requested a Freedom of Information Act Request for a breakdown of the legal fees which our elected Commissioners have incurred. Since July 1, 2020 to February 28, 2023, the legal fees for defending their decision to pass a resolution or ordinance about horse racing and off track betting has amounted to $212,473.64. This is twice what the legal expenses were for that same period for all other issues. The lawsuit has been appealed to a higher court, so the expenses will continue to accrue. I do not pretend to understand this whole issue, but on the surface it looked like the Commissioners were picking winners and losers in the betting industry.

