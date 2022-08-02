This is in response to letters of Tuesday, July 5.
Yes, in Wyoming, we can vote for either party in our elections. From my point of view, would anybody vote for Liz Cheney? She has crossed the line to the left far too many times. How can she know what Wyomingites want when she hasn’t lived here in years?
The reason anyone would vote for Liz Cheney is because she has always put Wyoming, America, and the Constitution above allegiance to Donald Trump. Pretty simple.
