In youth sports today, where is the line that separates tough love, educating, teaching competitiveness and being “too hard”? As a teammate, parent, coach, or spectator. At what point does it become harassment or abuse? To me the answer is easy; when a player is afraid to play the game, go to practice, afraid to try because of failure, afraid to push themselves, afraid to let people know who they really are or afraid for playing for the wrong team.
Fear of failure is one thing, fear of failing because of repercussions is completely a different topic. Belittling an athlete because of shortcomings, sexual ordination, the club they play for, their parents do not help. Allowing it to happen, makes you just as guilty.
