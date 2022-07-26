You are very fortunate to have a patriot representing you, not all states are that fortunate.
Liz Cheney is your representative, she is a patriot, you should feel honored having such a great lady as your representative. She is doing a masterful job as Vice chair of the January 6th committee. She is fearless in her presentations of the facts.
