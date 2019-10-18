After 35 days and a couple of meetings, the Board of Directors at the Campbell County Senior Center scheduled an open meeting to discuss issues brought up at the Sept. 12 open meeting. They scheduled this meeting on Oct. 16 at 11:15 a.m. This was 15 minutes before lunch was to be served!
They opened the meeting stating that they would only talk about the activities coodinator position. We were told that the ladies at the front desk would be sharing the duties of the activities coordinator. I don’t see how this can happen when we were told that the ladies were too busy to come out and be introduced to the seniors during this meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.