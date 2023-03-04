A show of force was obvious at the school board meeting on Tuesday night. A newly elected trustee was interested in drafting a district-wide policy limiting cellphone use in the classrooms. He stated in the meeting that he had gone to some of the schools and spoke with principals and teachers regarding the distraction of cellphone use in the classes and gained support. But before he was allowed to present his findings to the board and public, an administrator for the district was asked to speak first in opposition of the possible policy and present his entourage of support.
Several principals from the higher level schools in the district were invited to the meeting by this administrator who came prepared to strongly oppose any oversight from the board regarding cellphone use. Only the opposing side was offered through this show of force and resulted in the defeat of the possible policy.
