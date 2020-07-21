This is a follow-up to my recent letter requesting participation of all Campbell County (city and county) residents in the treatment of invading thistle.
Thank you, Cam-plex, for your actions and treatment on the main Cam-plex properties as well as the equestrian parcel. So nice to see that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.