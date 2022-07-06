The sidewalk along Lakeway Street from the shopping center turnoff to the Dogwood Street intersection, needs a guardrail separating it from the street. There is insufficient distance between the outside traffic lane on Lakeway Street and the sidewalk next to it, separated only by a curb.
Pedestrian inattention, horseplay, or a kid falling off his bike is in a clear and present danger from traffic going by at 35+ mph, only a few inches away.
