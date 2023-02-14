Snow along with gusty winds at times. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
This is my second letter prompted by the Library LGBT issues. It is a continuation of my previous letter which was limited to 300 words.
There is also the issue of civility. Again, I only know what I read in the Gillette News Record. I am thinking of this especially as it applies to the Christian. The Apostle Paul teaches in the Bible that Christians should, if possible, as far as it depends on them, live at peace with everyone. The Apostle Peter teaches that the Christian should make his case with gentleness and respect. There are many more Biblical teachings that say how the Christian is to interact with society.
Thank you, Mr. Derksen, for being a true Christian who grasps the actual issue in the library controversy. Everyone has the right and obligation to teach their OWN children whatever religious and moral beliefs they want. But leave my family alone.
