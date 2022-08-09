I voted for Liz Cheney twice. I was even willing to give her a pass at the impeachment vote for former President Trump. But only one month after January 6, when she stated that President Trump “does not have a role as the leader of our party going forward,” I was amazed she could even voice that knowing the state she represented and the voter margin Donald Trump held in Wyoming. Since that time, she has continued that focus and has put much energy and time into the January 6 committee. While I respect others who are in favor of Cheney and say that she is “sticking to her principles,” that is not my opinion. As for me ... I am done, I will not be voting for Liz Cheney. I will be supporting Harriet Hageman.
Brenda Schladweiler
