My name is Jason Peterson and I write to the community as a whole in an effort to sincerely apologize to all of those who reside in the Gillette and Campbell County areas for my irresponsible and selfish behavior.
For years, I drove around the city of Gillette while under the influence of alcohol — all the while, having no respect for the safety of others in the community. By the grace of God, I never injured or killed anyone, never damaged anyone’s property. However, it is inevitable, it would have happened had I not been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.