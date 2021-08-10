I’d like to say I’m confused on this voting for the Gillette College, but I’m not.
Over the course of the last 40 years that I have lived in Gillette, projects have been voted on, and some made it, some not. Then over the course of time, the some nots became reality with very little input from the citizens other than those who wanted the project.
