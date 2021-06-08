After I read Jillian Balow’s May 25 editorial about critical race theory, I double-checked that it was her byline. It seemed more like a pundit spouting inanities on Fox News or Newsmax rather than a professional educator and top-tier elected official. The language was identical in tone and substance to a typical guest appearing on these venues and exhibited the same lack of accuracy and rigor I so often hear. I was dismayed, but not shocked, as once again I see evidence of extreme partisanship of state leaders.
CRT is not new. The academic theory is from the 1970s, developed by civil rights scholars seeking to examine how society, law, and culture relate to and influence attitudes toward race and racism. CRT’s basic tenet is that society — not nature or God — places people in power over or under other people. The power structure built into institutions is present because of conscience choices. Those in and out of power are not pre-ordained by skin color — although the result may be the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.