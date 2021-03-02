House Bill 124 is a golden opportunity for those of us that love the Second Amendment. It’s titled “The second Amendment Preservation Act.” It’s lengthy, but well worth reading.
It essentially puts the state of Wyoming between gun owners and any federal efforts to undermine the Second Amendment, such as registration, taxation, confiscation, etc. I am baffled by the fact that the bill only has 12 state representatives and six state senators as sponsors. Why not 100% of them??
