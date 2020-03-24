Wow. I read the letters in the March 13 edition and am amazed. I think Mr. Schofield has every right to express his opinion and anyone who writes does so to “hear” their own voice. Did I miss the memo on that being politically incorrect?
I did hear about the toilet paper issue, and in fact was told by a grandson that you could see it for $4 a roll in North Dakota. I also received that message from the city telling me not to flush socks, washcloths, etc., down my toilet. I assume that message was for those who did not get toilet paper bought before the shelves went empty. Maybe London’s consumer psychologist could explain why it is toilet paper and not tissue and Vicks since this virus is respiratory? Please check on that for me, as I do not normally check in with those folks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.