As the election nears and I read about whether or not our candidates are true Republicans or are they RINOs, I have begun to question what is a RINO? Is a RINO someone that doesn’t believe and support 100% of the platform put forth by the Central Committee? I have come to believe that a RINO is in fact someone that claims to be a Republican and at the same time belongs to right wing organizations that advocate the armed overthrow of the U.S. government. These are Proud Boys, John Patriots, Qanon, Wolverine Watchmen to name a few. The Republican party of my youth and for that matter in my mind still is a big tent. What makes a Republican is to go to the courthouse and register. That is the only prerequisite. If you belong to an organization that advocates the overthrow of the government, that attacked the Capitol on Jan 6., then maybe you shouldn’t be a Republican, but you still are if you are registered.
So when you so called true conservatives are talking about RINOs maybe you should look in the mirror, reach down to your Christian values and admit that Donald Trump lost the election, that the flyers you put out during the primary were not from the Republican Party and you are wrong and maybe you are the RINOs.
