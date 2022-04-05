Another month, another Library Board meeting, and another effort to support the loyal board members who are serving in a very difficult environment. We really appreciate their efforts to maintain access to information for our entire community, including the LGBTQ+ community.
A lot of misinformation has been bandied about by some of the people at the meetings about how being gay or trans leads to suicide. I would like to counter this with the fact that it’s not that people might be gay or trans that leads to suicide, it is the lack of acceptance and acknowledgment that a gay or trans identity exists, that leads to suicide. Not to mention the hate and misinformation spread by organizations such as Mass Resistance.
