Nobel Laureate Ronald Coase ostensibly said: “If you torture the data long enough, it’ll confess to anything.” In light of the present controversy over a recent survey given to personnel of the Campbell County Public Library, it’s not the survey that’s the issue. The issue is how the survey was conducted. It was strategically used to demonstrate one perspective, excluding valid viewpoints to advance the narrative of those who gave the survey. This exclusion was done by limiting data sample size. They weighted the results. They used a false scale.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.