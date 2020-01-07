This old Vietnam Army Veteran went to KFC for lunch Friday and a young man came up to thank me for my service and bought my lunch.
His son is currently a Marine in Afghanistan and I would like to thank him for his service and wish him well. To his father, the lunch and the sentiment behind it were greatly appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.