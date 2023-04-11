In her letter to the editor on April 4, Priscilla Hixson claimed that based on the Rasmussen poll, she and her cohort are in the majority. I would like to differ. Upon checking her source, Rasmussen Reports, I found that they are sponsored by the Capitol Resource Institute, which has as its president Karen England, a self described Kitchen Table Activist, who “empowers and equips parents across the nation to expose the sexualization of American youth in public schools.”

