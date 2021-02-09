For 40 years, I believed I was a citizen of Wyoming; a state of proud, honest and independent people. But lately, it seems I have become a (very) minor character in a reality show about a deranged real estate mogul from New York City trying to overthrow our government. What happened?
Did I miss a memo? When did Donald Trump replace the buffalo on our flag and the bucking horse (I know, Steamboat) on our license plates as the symbol of Wyoming?
