I write today to offer my opinion on recent legislation before Congress. H.R. 1, legislation monikered deceptively as the “For The People Act,” sets a dangerous precedent for the usurpation of state sovereignty. I posit that its name is misleading because it does not seek to protect our elections and, if our elections are not secure, they are no good “for the people.”
H.R. 1 would greatly burden Wyoming’s ability to run accurate, efficient, and secure elections. Specifically, this legislation would interfere with our ability to: determine the qualifications of our voters; ensure the accuracy of our voter registration rolls; secure our elections process in a way that meets Wyoming’s needs; ensure participation of our voters in the electoral process; and determine the district boundary lines of our representatives.
