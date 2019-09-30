The Democrats in DC have officially lost their minds. Adam Schiff read a list of charges against President Trump he simply made up today, as the “official Impeachment” notice was read by deranged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Adam Schiff made ALL of it up, knowing fully well the liberal media would run with the first part and cut off the last part, where he admitted it was all bull, and they all DID!
These kinds of dozens and dozens of desperate, radical, unfounded assaults on our Executive branch and our Supreme Court by the democrats should inform EVERYONE in America just how desperate they really are to keep the truth of the corruption of the Obama administration from coming forth, complete with crooked Joe Biden and the totally corrupt Clintons that are on the edge of being “outed” for so many crimes it would take up an entire book! The entire Washington establishment has never seen this before. A President that comes in and has our country in mind, each and every day from sun-up till sundown, and cannot be bought by anyone. Of course this upsets the entire balance of corruption in Washington DC, while there is no “journalism” there you see, they are all just an arm of the democratic party and wait for orders on what to report each day and which conservative to bash and lie about today. Yes, “The Establishment” is absolutely terrified, and as well they should be, as democrats, republicans have been “found out” in only one “hop”, and now the REAL “Whistleblower” is now at the top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.