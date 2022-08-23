I would like to thank the semi-genuine letters of revival from Florida to anywhere else they lied from to renovate the Liz Cheney doctrine of “dip-stick-ed-ness” and conspire to continue her rule here in Wyoming. Unfortunately, unlike many states, Wyoming residents have a brain quite larger than the size of a pea, and they think for themselves and although Cheney had 20 million Democrat bucks, she still sucks at being real. She wiggled her way up in Congress as a RINO, and decided she was God, not an emissary of the people of Wyoming, and therefore hopefully finally flushed her fainted, false, farcical political career down the toilet of tyranny, like so many before her have. How dare you act in complete opposite of your people. This is why all like you will be gone girl. I am an old man, and know what you did. Simply trading yourself for self promotion in a world gone stupid, and this is where it has rendered you. Stupid and irrelevant. Congratulations! At the top of a dung heap!
Shoot, your growly old dad had a stint as Vice President for crying out loud, trying to bend the curve of the election, calling the greatest president we ever had — bad-bad-bad — so doesn’t THAT make you next in line busy Lizzy? Wasn’t THAT going to turn your political prospects around? I sure as hell hope not. America is sick of you and your best friend Pelosi, and all the lies killing our values and our way of life. Shame on you and goodbye. Please do not ever show up on the national stage again, and we can all sleep at night. America needs a lot of expertise right now, but it sure as hell ain’t yours.
