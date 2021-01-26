I urge all to read HB-0037. Here is a part of a road usage tax being introduced into our Wyoming Legislature.

I believe Troy McKeown is on this committee and wonder if he is pulling a “Liz Cheney” by doing this with a “heavy heart”?

