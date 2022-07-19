I live in the Foothills subdivision, and have done so for over 40 years. The current project to rebuild and straighten Foothills Boulevard has been plagued by vandals who have moved and destroyed the road signs placed for the safety of the public because they were “inconvenienced” or as a prank.
To whoever you are who are doing this you are endangering the safety of the residents of the neighborhood and the community by your actions. When I lived in Houston, before moving here, a woman drowned in her car because someone had moved a “ROAD CLOSED” sign, which had been placed at a flooded underpass. She drove into the underpass, and was not able to escape from her car in time.
