It seems the Republican party is experiencing changing pains, as opposed to growing pains. I see where the national party elected officials have pretty much decided to place more emphasis on their party than on their country. The only problem with this strategy is that to accomplish that you have to recruit people who believe in a strong government and the rights of the people being subservient to that government.
Take for example Bill Barr when he talked to the Federalist Society about having a "unitary executive" - propaganda talk for a King/Dictator. Just so you understand what the Federalist Society is about they are about some articles in a New York paper written after the Constitution was written but before it was ratified. They were only published in their entirety in New York City, a couple of the articles were also published in various other localities. The Federalist party was formed in 1789 and 11 years later in the 1800 presidential election it's influence essentially went away and its demise came in the 1820's. Its style was elitist, and its leaders scorned democracy, widespread suffrage, and open elections.
