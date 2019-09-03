And so it is written, and once again said, how much I love our great community, and my great neighbors with their once again aide.
A small square of plywood placed on the dock, on my 500-pound rated walker, if could only walk, and with chain-saw in hand I just did my best. I tried to clip up a 35-foot tall spruce tree toppled in my nest. Planted 36 years ago and so dear to me, but it was broken in three pieces in 8 seconds you see, by Sunday’s destructive storm, which is far away from Gillette’s norm, for we seldom have a storm like this terrible storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.