America is still the greatest nation in the world and God has loved and blessed this country for a long time. But if we are going to survive, we need to protect ourselves from the hatred, greed and power of an elite few. That is why it is so important to follow the wisdom of our forefathers in the writings of the Bill of Rights and uphold the Constitution.
What happened on Jan. 6 at our Capitol was a very heinous act and should never have been able to take place. While our president was still speaking and exercising his First Amendment rights, insurrectionists started a riot that was planned out ahead of time. Who takes gas masks and wears bulletproof vests to a peaceful rally? It was not a spur-of-the-moment action. In the heat of the moment, some protesters made some bad choices and need to pay for their crimes.
I agree that the insurrection at the Capitol was planned. It was in the works for weeks, people dressed for it. Trump invited them to carry out "patriotic" acts in his name. Unfortunately there was no patriotism there. Only sorrow and more anger came of it. We do need to move on but Trump needs to be held accountable for his part in spreading the lies and hatred before healing can take place.
Terrible take. We need fewer god-botherers in government. Separation of church and state is there for a reason.
