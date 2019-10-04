Tom Butler is one of the most honorable people I have met.
He works hard for the seniors and has their best interest at the Senior Center. The seniors at the Senior Center have always looked to him to be their voice. I am sorry to hear that another great staff member was asked to leave their position.
