As I look back over the last few issues of the News Record I chose to write on, my heart goes out to the great Walter A. Murray Jr. and his opinion entitled “Facts aren’t there for impeachment,” in last year’s December issue, for he is rapidly becoming my last Democratic hero after FDR and Truman.
This is one great and smart man, in my opinion, who knows what the old Democrats used to stand for, and as a former attorney and retired judge, his opinion in this case is absolutely valid and correct.
