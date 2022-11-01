While my wife has been politically active and vocal all her life, this is the first time I’ve ever written a letter to the editor, and it’s likely my last. But, after 77 years I feel strongly enough about an issue to write about it. I have known Eric Barlow since he was a small child. I watched him. I congratulated him on his graduation from Campbell County High School. I heard stories about his service in the United States Marine Corps from his family. I have used his veterinary services. I have watched him develop into a distinguished gentleman and leader. Whenever anyone is down on their luck, you can usually find Eric Barlow working quietly behind the scenes to help them out. He’s quietly donated to more charities in Campbell County than just about anyone. Eric and his wife Kelly are always working to make Campbell County a better place. He is the real deal. I am proud of him for the leader he has become. Throughout his 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature, he has worked tirelessly for Campbell County and the state of Wyoming. Eric Barlow is a true leader, a true patriot and someone who I am proud to call my friend. Believe in Eric’s lifetime of service, it speaks for itself. Please vote for Eric Barlow for Senate District 23.
Chuck Tweedy
