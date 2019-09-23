Responding to your “Other Opinions” on page A3 in the Sunday NR entitled “Trees, welcome to a hostile environment”, in which you stated “For those of you living in a house that’s at least 15 years old, particularly after the Gillette-style hurricane roared through Aug. 25. Do you regret planting so many trees?”
So I say unto you that each and every tree I have planted is just like a child to me. Thank God most of them lived after planting them, feeding them, and nurturing them decade after decade.
