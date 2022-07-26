The News Record’s recent story “CCH eyes management deal to sustain Legacy” was a much needed start for transparency from CCH. I hope this is a new beginning for CCH and that it will continue.
The next area of “transparency” from CCH needs to be about where we are at with our “Close to Home Hospice House.” Why are there no stories in our Gillette News Record with updates or what stage the talks are in for a possible resolution leaving a chance for another agency to come in and open the house back up? Could it be because once again CCH believes the people who support our hospital and live in this community don’t deserve to know what is being talked about in ongoing meetings, and are not sharing information with the News Record so they can report it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.