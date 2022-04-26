Why do we not rent out the Cam-plex camper spaces for $750 a month to contractors and welders who come in to do jobs in the city and county? I believe that will save tax dollars and bring in additional revenue.
You could rent out the old county shop and the additional buildings at Cam-plex to contractors like you do with the industrial park.
